Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

There have been a flurry of honor scores so far in summer leagues at Castle Lanes in Racine, with 20 honor scores turned in since mid-May.

Here’s a look, beginning May 13.

MAY 13: Savana Larsen and Javier Bernal kicked off the Masters of Summer youth league with a bang. Larsen, 15, rolled her first lifetime 300 game and 700 series with games of 185-300-267—752 and Bernal, 17, had his first lifetime 300 game to lead off a 713 series (300-204-209).

MAY 19: Les Wald Jr., bowling as a pacer in the Thursday Storm League,, rolled an 806 series (268-258-280) and Paul Pedrosa had a 299 game during a 705 series in the same league.

MAY 23: Carthage College women’s bowling coach Katie Zwiefelhofer was at it again, flirting with 800 by rolling her fifth lifetime 300 game to lead off a 794 series (300-258-236) in the Monday Adult/Junior League.

MAY 25: In the Wednesday Summer Storm League, Chris Gutierrez, 39, rolled his 11th lifetime 300 game in the middle of a 743 series (247-300-196).

JUNE 4: The Summer Fun League is a 9-pin league, but the 300 game was legit for Billy Flores, 26. He had a natural perfect game, his first lifetime 300, after 9-pin games of 163 and 220 in the league.

JUNE 7: Maguire Hansche, 22, rolled the first of two 800 series within five weeks of each other in the Tuesday Storm League. This day, he had games of 279-280-289 for an 848 series, his fourth 800.

JUNE 10: Caitlin Mertins, this year’s National Tenpin Coaches Association Division III National Player of the Year and UW-Whitewater Female Athlete of the Year, rolled a 736 series and Zwiefelhofer had a 705 in the Friday Storm League.

JUNE 28: After a nearly three-week drought, Mike Tiegs got the honor scores going again at Castle with his fourth lifetime 300 game during a 698 series (226-300-172) in the Tuesday Storm League.

JULY 1, JULY 8: Samantha Knab had honor series in the Friday Storm League a week apart with a 741 series on July 1 and a 762 on July 8.

JULY 12: We’re back to Hansche, who rolled his second 800 series of the summer in the Tuesday Summer Storm League on games of 300-269-240 for an 809 series, his fourth lifetime 300 and fifth 800.

JULY 14: Stephanie Zagar rolled a 720 series in the Thursday Summer Storm League.

JULY 19, JULY 20: To close out the list, it was Tyronn Dyess’ turn with honor scores on back-to-back days in the Tuesday and Wednesday Summer Storm League. Tuesday, he had games of 278-269-258 for an 805 series, his 70th 800. Wednesday, he just missed 800 No. 71, but had games of 300-226-268 for a 794 series, his 73rd 300 game.