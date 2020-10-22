Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores
James Ruffalo capped a 750 series with his second lifetime 300 game Tuesday in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League at Castle Lanes. Ruffalo, 39, had games of 236-214-300.
Monday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Corey Swieciak rolled his third lifetime 300 game, finishing with a lifetime-best 761 series (227-300-234) in the Monday Night Majors League.
At Castle on Saturday, Scott Zess rolled a 299 game during a 771 series in the Family & Friends League.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!