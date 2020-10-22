 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores
0 comments
Names in the Spotlight

Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bowlers roll honor scores

James Ruffalo capped a 750 series with his second lifetime 300 game Tuesday in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League at Castle Lanes. Ruffalo, 39, had games of 236-214-300.

Monday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Corey Swieciak rolled his third lifetime 300 game, finishing with a lifetime-best 761 series (227-300-234) in the Monday Night Majors League.

At Castle on Saturday, Scott Zess rolled a 299 game during a 771 series in the Family & Friends League.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News