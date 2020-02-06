Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores
The Big Ed's Commercial League at The Lanes on 20 produced three honor scores Wednesday, two by Christopher Webb. Webb shot an 804 series with a 300 game, and Perry Porcaro also had a 300, but came up just short of a national honor series with a 791.
At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington Wednesday, Mark Malison rolled a 299 game in the Tri-B Bowlers League.
River City Lanes in Waterford Wednesday, Mike Paulich rolled a 299 game during a 757 series in the Wednesday Men League.