Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores
The new year has begun with a bang at Racine County bowling centers, with 11 bowlers across the county rolling honor scores last week.
Fittingly, three bowlers with multiple lifetime honor scores — Ryan Zagar, Katie Zwiefelhofer and Zak Eidsor — got the year started Monday in the Royal Car Care Classic League at Castle Lanes by adding to their totals. Zagar shot games of 299-289-233 for an 821 series, Zwiefelhofer shot games of 267-236-247 for a 750 series and Zak Eidsor had a 300 game to lead off a 761 series (300-247-214).
Also Monday, Jessica Storm shot a 760 series (278 high game) in the Miller Monday Night Classic League at River City Lanes in Waterford, and Brandon Taylor had a 299 game during a 737 series in the Keglers League at Castle.
Tuesday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Kristi Dangutis shot her first 700 series of the season, a 701 (268-223-210), in the Tuesday Night Mixed League.
Wednesday at Castle, Tyronn Dyess had a double shot of honor scores in the Courtsmen League with an 823 series (his 66th) on games of 247-300-276 (his 64th perfect game).
Thursday at Castle, Eidsor was at it again with a 300 game (No. 20) to lead off a 792 series (300-236-256) in the Knights of Castle League. In the Strikettes League earlier in the day, Sommerlee Vasey shot a 700 series (268 high game).
Thursday, in the Goose Classic League at Towne & Country, Cotie Holbek shot his 61st lifetime 800 series, an 809 (278-266-265), and Kim Enright had her first 700 of the season, a 703 (244-203-257).
Capping off the week Friday were Delbert Richards, who capped his 764 series in the Bowler’s Choice League at Castle with his 32nd lifetime 300 game (258-206-300), and Greater Racine Area USBC president Kim Westerlund, who had a 299 game during a 707 series in the Friday Senior Handicap League at The Lanes on 20.
Journal Times sports staff