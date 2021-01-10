 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores
0 comments
Names in the Spotlight

Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bowlers roll honor scores

The new year has begun with a bang at Racine County bowling centers, with 11 bowlers across the county rolling honor scores last week.

Fittingly, three bowlers with multiple lifetime honor scores — Ryan Zagar, Katie Zwiefelhofer and Zak Eidsor — got the year started Monday in the Royal Car Care Classic League at Castle Lanes by adding to their totals. Zagar shot games of 299-289-233 for an 821 series, Zwiefelhofer shot games of 267-236-247 for a 750 series and Zak Eidsor had a 300 game to lead off a 761 series (300-247-214).

Also Monday, Jessica Storm shot a 760 series (278 high game) in the Miller Monday Night Classic League at River City Lanes in Waterford, and Brandon Taylor had a 299 game during a 737 series in the Keglers League at Castle.

Tuesday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Kristi Dangutis shot her first 700 series of the season, a 701 (268-223-210), in the Tuesday Night Mixed League.

Wednesday at Castle, Tyronn Dyess had a double shot of honor scores in the Courtsmen League with an 823 series (his 66th) on games of 247-300-276 (his 64th perfect game).

Thursday at Castle, Eidsor was at it again with a 300 game (No. 20) to lead off a 792 series (300-236-256) in the Knights of Castle League. In the Strikettes League earlier in the day, Sommerlee Vasey shot a 700 series (268 high game).

Thursday, in the Goose Classic League at Towne & Country, Cotie Holbek shot his 61st lifetime 800 series, an 809 (278-266-265), and Kim Enright had her first 700 of the season, a 703 (244-203-257).

Capping off the week Friday were Delbert Richards, who capped his 764 series in the Bowler’s Choice League at Castle with his 32nd lifetime 300 game (258-206-300), and Greater Racine Area USBC president Kim Westerlund, who had a 299 game during a 707 series in the Friday Senior Handicap League at The Lanes on 20.

Journal Times sports staff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News