Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

The new year has begun with a bang at Racine County bowling centers, with 11 bowlers across the county rolling honor scores last week.

Fittingly, three bowlers with multiple lifetime honor scores — Ryan Zagar, Katie Zwiefelhofer and Zak Eidsor — got the year started Monday in the Royal Car Care Classic League at Castle Lanes by adding to their totals. Zagar shot games of 299-289-233 for an 821 series, Zwiefelhofer shot games of 267-236-247 for a 750 series and Zak Eidsor had a 300 game to lead off a 761 series (300-247-214).

Also Monday, Jessica Storm shot a 760 series (278 high game) in the Miller Monday Night Classic League at River City Lanes in Waterford, and Brandon Taylor had a 299 game during a 737 series in the Keglers League at Castle.

Tuesday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Kristi Dangutis shot her first 700 series of the season, a 701 (268-223-210), in the Tuesday Night Mixed League.

Wednesday at Castle, Tyronn Dyess had a double shot of honor scores in the Courtsmen League with an 823 series (his 66th) on games of 247-300-276 (his 64th perfect game).