Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Five bowlers had honor scores recently, three of them on the same night, in the same league, at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington.

OCT. 26: In the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League, Kim Enright rolled a women's national honor series of 730, Jenny Wonders had a 700 series (269 high game) and Jamey Caldwell rolled a 300 game (756 series).

OCT. 21: At River City Lanes in Waterford, Jessica Storm rolled a 736 series (267 high game) in the Fri. Night Mixed League.

OCT. 20: In the Trestleboard League at The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant, Rich Hohnl rolled his first lifetime 300 game during a 728 series. 

