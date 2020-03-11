Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

For the second straight week in the Royal Car Care Classic League at Castle Lanes, Matt Wisniewski was a high roller. Monday, the left-hander had his 27th 800 series, an 826, on games of 279-257-290, a week after shooting an 837 series that included a 300 game. It’s the second time this season Wisniewski, 37, has shot 800 in back-to-back weeks — he had an 815 on Nov. 25 and an 823 on Dec. 2. It’s the fourth straight week the league has produced at least one national honor score.

In the Family and Friends League Saturday at Castle, Nick Just, 34, rolled an 822, his first, leading off with his third 300 game and adding games of 289-233. His series was 204 pins over his average of 206 in the league.

On March 4, two bowlers just missed perfection. Jamey Caldwell had a 299 game during the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, and Delbert Richards had a 298 game during a 766 series in the Wednesday Niters League at Castle.

