Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

It’s been a busy week at Castle Lanes, including a Monday that saw four bowlers roll perfect games.

On Wednesday, Delbert Richards, 62, rolled his 31 st lifetime 300 game to lead off a 761 series in the Castle Wednesday Niters League. He had games of 300-247-214.

Tuesday, Christopher Marasco, 29, capped a 719 series with his first 300 game, rolling games of 248-171-300 in the Molson/Coors Classic Doubles League.

The big night was Monday, when Steve Hellesen (14th 300), Kyle Zagar (28th), Matt Siekert (seventh) and Tyronn Dyess (57th) each had a 300 game in the Royal Car Care Classic League. Zagar, 23, had the highest series, a 780 (235-300-245), followed by Siekert, 35, with 753 (249-300-204), Hellesen, 51, with 717 (300-191-226) and Dyess, 42, with 547 (249-300; he arrived late).

In the Castle Lanes.com League Friday, Al Zeitz Jr., 43, shot his 130th perfect game and 85th national honor series with an 814 (257-257-300) and Jim Larsen, 54, had his 14th 300 during a 783 series (300-194-289).

• Monday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Cotie Holbek rolled his 56th 800 series with an 846 (299-268-279) in the Monday Night Majors League.

