Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Several Racine County bowlers recorded national honor scores between Feb. 21 and March 4:

FEB. 21: In the King of the Hill League at The Lanes on 20, Matthew Crenshaw did a double dip with an 804 series that led off with a 300 game (300-225-279).

FEB. 24: In the Strikettes League at Castle Lanes, Melissa Jansen rolled a 710 series with a high game of 255.

FEB. 25: In the CastleLanes.com League, Michael Yarbrough rolled an 847 series (279-279-289) and Jax Calverley rolled a 300 game to lead off a 774 series (300-235-239).

FEB. 26: In the E.O.W. Saturday Couples League at The Lanes, Darlene Fischer shot a 736 series (265-246-225) and Mike Vasey rolled a 299 game during a 736 series.

FEB. 28: In the Royal Car Care Classic League at Castle, Dee Bostic led off a 736 series with a 300 game (300-245-194). In the King of the Hill League at The Lanes, Brian Anzalone had a 299 game during a 782 series.

MARCH 2: In the Wednesday Niters League at Castle, Randy Coates, 60, shot his first lifetime 300 game during a 762 series (227-300-235). In the Big Ed’s Commercial League at The Lanes, Perry Porcaro had an 810 series (279-276-255) and Kyle Kisner rolled a 300 game during a 795 series.

MARCH 3: In the Knights of Castle League, David Fechner Jr. had a 300 game during a 683 series (203-300-180).

MARCH 4: In the Bowler’s Choice League at Castle, Vernon Tuinstra Sr., 68, rolled his first 800 series, an 814 (278-257-279). In the Angry Brothers Points League at The Lanes, Danielle Gename rolled a 715 series (247-233-235).

