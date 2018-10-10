Bowlers roll honor scores
Two bowlers rolled honor scores on Monday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington in the Tuesday Night Mixed League.
Greg Geddes rolled his second 300 game this week on his way to a 658 series. He led off with a 167 and finished with a 191.
Taylor Melahn rolled her first 700 series of the season. She had games of 259, 225, and 246 for a 730.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.