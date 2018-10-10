Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

Two bowlers rolled honor scores on Monday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington in the Tuesday Night Mixed League.

Greg Geddes rolled his second 300 game this week on his way to a 658 series. He led off with a 167 and finished with a 191.

Taylor Melahn rolled her first 700 series of the season. She had games of 259, 225, and 246 for a 730.

