Bowlers roll honor scores
Ben Betchkal and Tyronn Dyess added to their career perfect game totals Friday at Castle Lanes. Betchkal, 29 and Dyess, 40, each had a 300 game in the Bowler’s Choice League. Betchkal had games of 226, 258 and his 33rd 300 for a 784 series and Dyess had games of 209, his 48th 300 and 218 for a 727 series.
Thursday at Castle, Curt Fritz rolled a 299 game in the middle of a 652 series in the Knights of Castle League. Fritz, 43, also had games of 163 and 190.
Thursday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Theresa Riemer had games of 203, 268 and 230 for a 701 series in the Frito’s Morning Mixed League. Josh Hall, 22, had games of 194, his third 300 and 204 for a 698 series in the Thursday Businessmen League.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.