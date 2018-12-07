Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

Ben Betchkal and Tyronn Dyess added to their career perfect game totals Friday at Castle Lanes. Betchkal, 29 and Dyess, 40, each had a 300 game in the Bowler’s Choice League. Betchkal had games of 226, 258 and his 33rd 300 for a 784 series and Dyess had games of 209, his 48th 300 and 218 for a 727 series.

Thursday at Castle, Curt Fritz rolled a 299 game in the middle of a 652 series in the Knights of Castle League. Fritz, 43, also had games of 163 and 190.

Thursday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Theresa Riemer had games of 203, 268 and 230 for a 701 series in the Frito’s Morning Mixed League. Josh Hall, 22, had games of 194, his third 300 and 204 for a 698 series in the Thursday Businessmen League.

