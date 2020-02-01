Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores
Bowlers at Castle Lanes were on their games Friday as three of them each had an 800 series Friday in the Bowlers Choice League.
Alex Marquez Jr., 25, led the way with an 818 series, his ninth 800, on games of 280-239-299. Opie St. Martin, 60, shot 236-279-289 for an 804 series (second 800) and Ben Betchkal, 30, shot 300-265-236 (39th 300) for an 801 series (24th 800).
Not to be out done, Lauren Fischer, 30, had a 700 series on back-to-back nights at different houses. She had a 717 series (232-237-248) Thursday at Castle Lanes in the Knights of Castle League and a 705 series (256 high game) Friday at The Lanes on 20 in the Angry Brothers Points League.
Junior bowler Stephanie Zagar capped off the week Saturday with a 748 series in the Castle Majors League.