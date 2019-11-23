Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Thursday turned out to be ladies day on the lanes as three women — and two men — had national honor scores.

At Castle Lanes, Melissa Jansen had a 702 series with a 257 high game in the Strikettes League. At River City Lanes in Waterford, Courtney Lufkin had a 728 series with a high game of 256 in the Thursday Ladies League. At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Courtney Dutton rolled a 715 series on games of 246-225-244 in the Thursday Gooseberries Classic League.

For the men, Dustin Vasey and Cotie Holbek each finished a series with a 300 game at Towne & Country. Vasey's came in the Gooseberries Classic in a 766 series (225-241-300) and Holbek's came in the Thursday Businessmen League in a 770 series (222-248-300).

Wednesday at Castle, Jeff Yuhas, 55, rolled his fourth lifetime 300 game in the middle of a 704 series in the Wednesday Niters League. He had games of 196-300-208.

At The Lanes on 20 on Nov. 15, Jeff Sykes rolled an 821 series with a 278 high game in the Friday Seniors League. The series was 206 over his average.

