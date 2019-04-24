Try 3 months for $3

Bowlers roll honor scores

Kyle Zagar, bowling in the Castle Classic League Monday night, rolled the 16th 800 series of his career. The 22-year-old Zagar had games of 258, 266 and 279 for an 803 series. He averages a 235 in the league.

At T&C Lanes in Burlington, Lynda Schlitz rolled a new career-high series in the Friday Night Industrial league.

Schlitz had games of 289, 237 and 247 for a 773.

