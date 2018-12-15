Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

Jim Larsen, bowling in the Castle.com League Friday, had a national honor series of 844. It was the eighth 800 series for Larsen, who averages 223 in the Castle.com League. He had games of 269, 276 and 299.

Lauren Kudrna had a women’s national honor series of 757 in the Miller Lite/Angry Brothers League Friday at The Lanes. She had a high game of 279.

