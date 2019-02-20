Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

A day after rolling a 300 game and just missing an 800 series, Jamey Caldwell took care of that Tuesday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington with an 814 series in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League. Caldwell, who had a 798 series Monday, shot games of 258 and back-to-back 278s for his second 800 series this season.

In the same league, T&C general manager Theresa Riemer shot a 730 series on games of 254-278-198, her eighth national honor series of the season.

At Castle Lanes Tuesday, Tyronn Dyess shot an 813 series in the V.F.W. League on games of 297-247-268. It was the 50th national honor series for the 40-year-old Dyess, who just missed his 52nd perfect game.

