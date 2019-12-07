Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Rich Larsen added to his GRA USBC Hall of Fame credentials with a perfect game and a national honor series Friday at Castle Lanes. In the Castle.com League, Larsen, 52, shot games of 300-249-254 for an 803 series. His 300 was his 90th and the 800 series was his 59th.

Thursday in the Knights of Castle League, Brandon Lipari, 34, had games of 300-267-227 for his 12th lifetime 300 game. He just missed an 800 series, settling for a 794.

Thursday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Courtney Dutton rolled a women's national honor series of 732 in the Gooseberries Classic League. Dutton had a high game of 277.

Wednesday at Towne & Country, Randy Canales rolled an 836 series in the Tri-B Bowlers League, just missing a triplicate (279-279-278), and Marv Ellis rolled his second lifetime 300 game during a 707 series in the Slades Corners League.

