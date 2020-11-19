Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Lauren Fischer rolled her 46th national honor series Nov. 12 in the Knights of Castle League at Castle Lanes in Racine. Fischer, 31, had games of 279-269-234 for a 782 series.

Also on Nov. 12, at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Kelly Millard had his first 300 game of the season during a 786 series (300-258-228) in the Thursday Businessmen’s League, and Jake Kessler rolled a 298 game during a 726 series in the Thursday Goose Classic League.

On Nov. 11, Todd Sullivan, 46, had his third lifetime national honor series, an 813 (278-258-277), in the Courtsmen League at Castle.

Journal Times sports staff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0