Bowlers roll honor scores
Two bowlers rolled honor scores on Monday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington and River City Lanes in Waterford.
In the T&C Majors League Monday night, Ken Leasure had his fourth career 300 game at the end of a 738 series. He led off with a 203 and rolled a 235 in the second game.
In the Miller Monday Night Classic League at River City Lanes, Sue Daschner rolled a women’s national honor series. Daschner had a high game of 268, which led the league, and finished with a 713 series.
