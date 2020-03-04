Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores
For the third straight week, the Royal Car Care Classic League at Castle Lanes has produced honor scores. On Monday, left-handed Matt Wisniewski rolled an 837 series that included a 300 game; Al Zeitz Jr., another lefty, added another 300 to his future Hall of Fame resume; and Shirley Stahl had a women's national honor score.
Wisniewski, 37, had games of 279-258-300 for his 26th national honor series and 37th perfect game, while Zeitz, 42, had games of 300-221-228 for a 749 series and his 123rd 300. Stahl rolled a 704 series.
At River City Lanes in Waterford Monday, Shane McNally had a women's national honor series of 701, with a high game of 254, in the Miller Monday Night Classic League.
Tuesday at Old Settler's Bowling Center in Union Grove, Amy Gonzales rolled a 728 series in the Miller 64 Scratch League.