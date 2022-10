Bowlers roll honor scores

Three bowlers, all at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, rolled honor scores since Sept. 28.

In the Tri-B Bowlers League on Sept. 28, Jenny Wonders rolled a 707 series with a high game of 289.

In the K&G Contractors Classic League on Sept. 29, Cotie Holbek rolled an 823 series on games of 279-278-266, his second 800 of the young season.

Back in the Tri-B Bowlers League on Oct. 5, Taylor Holbek, Cotie's wife of two months, rolled a 723 series with a high game of 265.