Bowlers roll honor scores
Scott Brau Jr. rolled his third lifetime national honor series Tuesday night with an 824 series on games of 279, 287 and 258 in the Miller Classic Doubles League at Castle Lanes. The left-hander, 23, is averaging 234 in the league.
Monday at River City Lanes in Waterford, Ryan Kiedrowski rolled a 300 game during a 734 series in the Miller Monday Night Classic.
Also Monday, at The Lanes on 20, Matthew Lunde rolled a 299 game during a 721 series in the King of the High Life Hill League.
