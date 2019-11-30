Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

In the Tuesday Night Mixed League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, two bowlers had honor scores Tuesday. Josh Basso rolled an 803 series, his first of the season, on games of 257-267-279. Adam Gebel rolled his second 300 game of the season and 10th overall, leading off a 796 series (300-258-239).

In the Teezers Veteran's Appreciation League at Castle Lanes Tuesday, Tyler Hirth, 22, rolled a 299 game to highlight a 750 series (227-299-224).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hearn, McShea win Racine Turkey Trot races

Adam Hearn of Glen Ellyn, Ill., and Kelly McShea of Villa Park, Ill., were the overall male and female winners, respectively, at the Racine Turkey Trot 5K held Wednesday.

Male age-group winners from Racine County were Elisa Folk of Racine (Age 9 and under), Nolan Boerner of Mount Pleasant (10-14), Tim Lambiris of Racine (35-39), Scott Sheriff of Racine (45-49), Jeff Shawhan of Racine (50-54), Kevin Weslaski of Racine (55-59), Tom Karkow of Racine (60-64), Joe Eckman of Sturtevant (65-69) and Carl Granetzke of Racine (80-84).

Female age-group winners from Racine County were Fiona Anton of Racine (9 and under), Caroline Hartman of Mount Pleasant (10-14), Sydney Pitrof of Racine (15-19), Paige Weslaski of Racine (25-29), Emily Barker of Racine (30-34), Melissa Northrup of Mount Pleasant (40-44), Mildred Spann of Racine (45-49), Lisa Neubauer of Waterford (50-54), Sandy Spielmann of Mount Pleasant (55-59), Tami Sfasciotti of Racine (60-64), Lila Banniseter of Racine (65-69) and Mary Vandehei of Racine (75-79).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0