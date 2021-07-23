Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Norah Roberts of Caledonia tied for 10th with 78-75—153 and Sarah Busey of Racine, who won the WSGA Women’s Match Play Championship last month for the third time in four years, tied for 12th at 78-76—154.

Bobbi Stricker of Madison, the daughter of state legend Steve Stricker, won the title in a one-hole playoff over Emily Lauterbach of Hartland. The two had tied at 4-under 140 after 36 holes and Bobbi Stricker birdied the first playoff hole.

County players earn All-MCC baseball honors

Four Racine County players recently earned second-team honors on the All-Metro Classic Conference baseball team.

They are senior infielders Kody Krekling of Racine Lutheran-Prairie and Logan Marino of St. Catherine’s, junior outfielder Ben Tietyen of Lutheran-Prairie and freshman utility player Alex Vogt of Catholic Central.

County players earning honorable mention were juniors Jayce Jaramillo and Seth Hultman, and sophomore Jason Schmierer, of Lutheran-Prairie; junior Cal Miles and sophomore Danny Van Rabenau of Catholic Central; and senior Bennett Spolar of St. Catherine’s.

Senior pitcher Sawyer Smith of Shoreland Lutheran was the Player of the Year.

