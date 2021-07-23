Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores
Several bowlers have rolled honor scores during the last two weeks in summer leagues at Castle Lanes.
Three bowlers had national honor series in the Wednesday Storm League on July 7. Jason Frank, 43, shot an 802 series (277-267-258), Maguire Hansche, 21, had an 800 series (279-267-254) and Caitlin Mertins had a 728 women’s honor series (254 high game).
On July 16, junior bowlers Andre Oliver capped a 679 series in the Masters of Summer League with his first lifetime 300 game (155-224-300).
Wednesday, Mertins shot a 705 series in the Wednesday Storm League.
Thursday, Manuel Pedrosa III, 37, rolled an 800 series (266-279-255) in the Thursday Storm League.
Beck ties for fourth in Women’s State Amateur
Waterford High School graduate Taitum Beck, who recently qualified for the 121st annual U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, tied for fourth in the Wisconsin State Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship, which concluded July 13 at The Legend at Merrill Hills in Waukesha.
Beck, the defending Women’s Amateur champion, came back from a first-round 78 to shoot a 72 in the final round to finish at 6-over-par 150 and tie with three other players.
Norah Roberts of Caledonia tied for 10th with 78-75—153 and Sarah Busey of Racine, who won the WSGA Women’s Match Play Championship last month for the third time in four years, tied for 12th at 78-76—154.
Bobbi Stricker of Madison, the daughter of state legend Steve Stricker, won the title in a one-hole playoff over Emily Lauterbach of Hartland. The two had tied at 4-under 140 after 36 holes and Bobbi Stricker birdied the first playoff hole.
County players earn All-MCC baseball honors
Four Racine County players recently earned second-team honors on the All-Metro Classic Conference baseball team.
They are senior infielders Kody Krekling of Racine Lutheran-Prairie and Logan Marino of St. Catherine’s, junior outfielder Ben Tietyen of Lutheran-Prairie and freshman utility player Alex Vogt of Catholic Central.
County players earning honorable mention were juniors Jayce Jaramillo and Seth Hultman, and sophomore Jason Schmierer, of Lutheran-Prairie; junior Cal Miles and sophomore Danny Van Rabenau of Catholic Central; and senior Bennett Spolar of St. Catherine’s.
Senior pitcher Sawyer Smith of Shoreland Lutheran was the Player of the Year.