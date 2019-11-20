Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

The Racine County king of perfection finally added another 300 game to his list of accomplishments Saturday in the Family and Friends League at Castle Lanes. Zeitz, 42, rolled games of 223, 215 and 300 for a 738 series, and the perfect game was his 121st, but first in more than three years. He celebrated his third wedding anniversary with wife Jessica on Nov. 13.

At Castle Monday, Larry Szczepanski, 56, rolled games of 245-300-224 for a 769 series, his 40th lifetime perfect game, in the Royal Car Care Classic League. And Tuesday, Chris Simon had games of 268-202-299 for a 769 series in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League.

Monday at River City Lanes in Waterford, women’s national honor series were bowled by Danielle Hibbard and Shane McNally in the Miller Monday Night Classic League. Hibbard had a high game of 259 and McNally had a 267.

