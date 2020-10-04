Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington led the way as three bowlers were perfect and one was nearly perfect. Thursday, Dustin Vasey rolled a 300 game to lead off a 777 series (300-222-255) in the Gooseberries Classic League and Ken Mateer rolled a 298 game during a 671 series in the Frito’s Thursday Morning Mixed League. Wednesday, Jamey Caldwell had a 300 game during a 747 series in the Tri-B Bowlers League; and Monday, Cotie Holbek rolled his 99th lifetime 300 game in the middle of a 725 series (220-300-205) in the Monday Night Majors League.