Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Zak Eidsor came within three pins of the city record Monday night in the Royal Car Care Classic League at Castle Lanes. Eidsor, 25, nearly had two perfect games, but left four pins on his last ball in the first game. He was perfect in his final game and shot 296-279-300 for an 875 series. Eidsor’s series, which was just short of John Schroeder Sr.’s 878 series in March 2012, is fourth among men all-time in the Greater Racine Area USBC.

On Tuesday at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove, Samantha Kelly rolled a 771 women’s national honor series in the Miller 64 Scratch League.

At Castle on Friday, Ben Betchkal, 31 and Jason Frank, 42, each were perfect to lead off their respective series. Betchkal shot 300-267-228—795 in the Bowler’s Choice League and Frank shot 300-257-226—783 in the Castle Lanes.com League.

At Towne & Country Lanes, Taylor Melahn shot her fifth and sixth women’s national honor series of the season in a three-day span, shooting 205-244-269—718 in the Thursday Goose Classic League and 220-232-279—731 in the Saturday Rockin’ Rollers League. Also in the Goose Classic League, Courtney Dutton had her first 700 series of the season, shooting 257-193-258—708.

Journal Times sports staff

