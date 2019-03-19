Try 3 months for $3

Bowlers roll honor scores

Zak Eidsor kept on his recent roll Monday at Castle Lanes, shooting a national honor series for the second straight week in the Castle Classic League. Eidsor, 23, had games of 289, 257 and 299 for an 845 series. The left-hander, who averages 240, shot 847 March 11 and also had an 800 series in the league on Feb. 11.

Also in the Castle Classic, Mike Kenyon Sr. just missed his 29th 300 game, settling for a 299 to lead off a 750 series. He finished with games of 216 and 235.

