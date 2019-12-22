Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Racine County bowlers were on a roll with honor scores last week.

Friday at The Lanes on 20, Scott Peterson rolled a 300 game as part of a 726 series in the Angry Brothers Points League.

Thursday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Josh Hall had his first lifetime 800 series, an 808, along with his second 300 game of the season in the Gooseberries Classic League. Hall had games of 300-280-228. Also in the league, Cotie Holbek rolled 300 game No. 88 to lead off a 786 series (300-279-207).

Thursday at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove, Chuck Fudge finished off a 716 series in the Union Grove Men’s Commercial League with a 300 game. Fudge had games of 223-193-300.

Thursday at Castle Lanes, two bowlers in different leagues had honor scores. In the Knights of Castle League, Shane Schneidewind, 39, had his first 800 series, an 826, on games of 279-279-268. In the Thursday Morning Koffee Klutchers League, Keith Lemens, 51, capped a 726 series with a 299 game (236-191-299).

In the Tri-B Bowlers League Wednesday at Towne & Country Lanes, Jenny Wonders rolled a 716 series with a high game of 267, and Mark Vande Velde rolled his fourth lifetime 300 game, but first at Towne & Country, to finish with a 764 series (216-300-248).

