Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Racine trio second in nation in USBC

The Walking Wounded team of Racinians Cathy Larrabee, Joan Rennert and Kathy Lawrenz is second in the nation in the USBC standings for a three-woman game.

In Tuesday Afternoon K.K. League play at Castle Lanes on Feb. 1, Larrabee had a 247 game, Rennert had a 246 and Lawrenz had a 236 to total 729.

A team from Kansas City, Kansas is the national leader in the three-woman category with a 751 game on March 16.

Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers were busy on the lanes the week of April 4-8, with a dozen bowlers recording national honor scores.

The highlight of the week was a double shot by Cotie Holbek and Taylor Melahn of Burlington, who are engaged and are getting married in August. In the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League at Towne & Country Lanes on April 6, they both shot national honor scores, with Holbek rolling an 815 series (279 high game) and Melahn shooting a 747 series (267 high game).

Here are the others:

APRIL 4: At Castle Lanes, Alex Marquez shot an 816 series (270-267-279) in the Royal Car Care Classic League; at River City Lanes in Waterford, Jessica Storm rolled a 705 series (247 high game) in the Miller Monday Night Classic League.

APRIL 5: In the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League at Castle, Tyler Hirth doubled his pleasure with an 820 series and 299 game (265-256-299), his eighth lifetime 800; at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Trevor Ludwig rolled a 299 game in the Tuesday Night Mixed League.

APRIL 6: In the Wednesday Niters League at Castle, Al Zeitz Jr. and Stephanie Schwartz had big series — Zeitz rolled an 816 series (247-290-279), his 92nd lifetime 800, and Schwartz, the coach of the Carthage College women’s bowling team, shot a 781 series (217-279-285); in the Wednesday Nite Strike Force League at The Lanes on 20, Lauren Fischer rolled a 716 series (265 high game) and Jenny Rettmueller rolled a 706 series (225-279-202) for the second straight week in the league.

APRIL 7: Holbek was at it again, this time in the Thursday Gooseberries Classic League at Towne & Country, where he shot an 817 series (259-290-268), his second 800 in two days, 11th this season and 84th lifetime; in the Knights of Castle League, Kyle Giese shot his 45th lifetime 300 game to lead off a 703 series (300-225-178).

APRIL 8: In the Bowler’s Choice League at Castle, Tyronn Dyess shot his 75th lifetime 300 game in the middle of a 767 series (229-300-238).

