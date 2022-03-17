Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Several bowlers shot national honor scores between Feb. 23 and March 14, including five at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington and four at The Lanes on 20.

FEB. 23: At T&C, Cotie Holbek continued his strong season with an 854 series (299-278-277) in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League. It was his seventh 800 of the season and 80th of his career.

FEB. 26: At T&C, 16-year-old Joseph Leonard rolled his first lifetime 800 series, an 806, led off by his lifetime-best game of 299 (299-248-259), in the Saturday Youth Majors League.

MARCH 2: At T&C, Kim Enright rolled a 736 series, with a high game of 289, in the Tri-B Bowlers League.

MARCH 5: At T&C, Taylor Melahn rolled a 713 series, with a high game of 248, in the Saturday Rockin Rollers League.

MARCH 7: At Castle Lanes in Racine, James Ruffalo rolled an 835 series that included a 299 game (290-299-246), in the Castle Keglers League. It was his first 800 and he had 11 consecutive strikes in each of his first two games. At River City Lanes in Waterford, Colette McNally rolled a 734 series (266 high game) in the Miller Monday Night Classic League.

MARCH 10: At Castle, Ricardo Rodriguez rolled a 300 game in the middle of a 741 series (248-300-193) in the Knights of Castle League. In the same league, Erik Bleichner had a 299 game during a 790 series. At T&C, Courtney Dutton flirted with an 800 series before settling for a 789 (279 high game) in the Thursday Goose Classic League.

MARCH 11: At The Lanes, Mike Vasey and Danielle Gename each rolled a national honor series. Vasey, a member of the Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame, rolled an 824 series (290 high game) and Gename had a 711 series (259 high game).

MARCH 14: At The Lanes, George Albert had an 804 series and 300 game (300-278-226), and Donald Fowlkes had a 300 game (770 series) in the King of the High Life Hill League. Albert’s series was 165 over his average of 213.

