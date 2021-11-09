Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

The first two weeks of October saw quite a bit of honor-score action in Racine County bowling centers.

The highlight was the three-day stretch Cotie Holbek had at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington. On Oct. 12, in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League, Holbek shot his 75th lifetime 800 series and 120th 300 game (258-300-245—803), his first 800 and third 300 of the season. Two days later, he just missed another 300, but shot an 856 (268-289-299) in the Thursday Goose Classic League.

Here’s the rest of the action:

OCT. 6: At Castle Lanes in Racine, Stephanie Schwartz rolled a 723 series (257 high game) in the Wednesday Niters League and Scott Kenyon had a 299 game (751 series) in the Courtsmen League.

OCT. 11: In a two-fer in the King of the Hill League at The Lanes on 20, George Albert (second lifetime) and Christopher Thomas (14th) each shot a 300 game. Thomas had a 759 series and Albert had a 701. At Towne & Country, Tyler Schildt shot his third lifetime 300 game in the Monday Night Majors League (300-219-237—756).

OCT. 13: This was a busy day, with eight national honor scores. At Castle, brothers Ryan and Kyle Zagar each had a 299 game in the Courtsmen League, with Kyle shooting a 795 series and Ryan a 734, and in the Wednesday Niters League, Tyronn Dyess had a 299 game in a 708 series. At The Lanes, Tyrone Trabert and Cary O’Brien each had a 300 game in the Big Ed’s Commercial League; Trabert had a 756 series, O’Brien had a 750, 180 above his average, and the 300 was 110 above average. At Towne & Country, in the Tri-B Bowlers League, Jenny Wonders shot a 706 series and her boyfriend, Todd Kjell, shot a 299 game (759 series). At River City Lanes in Waterford, Zach Woelfel shot a 299 game (762 series) in the Wednesday Men League.

OCT. 14: At The Lanes, Chris Thomack had a 299 game (668 series) in the Mike Corona UAW League. At Towne & Country, Tristian Albrecht rolled his fourth lifetime 300 in the Thursday Night Businessmen League (253-190-300—743). At River City, Courtney Lufkin shot a 736 series (279 high game) in the Thursday Ladies League.

OCT. 15: At The Lanes, Danielle Gename shot a 726 series (256 high game) in the Angry Brothers Points League.

