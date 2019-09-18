{{featured_button_text}}

Bowlers roll honor scores

Richard Beere rolled his third lifetime 300 game Tuesday in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League at Castle Lanes. Beere, 37, led off his 796 series with the 300 and followed with games of 251 and 245 to come up just short of his third 800 series.

Monday, Colette McNally rolled an women’s national honor series of 705 in the Miller Monday Night Classic League at River City Lanes in Waterford. McNally had a high game of 268.

