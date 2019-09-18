Bowlers roll honor scores
Richard Beere rolled his third lifetime 300 game Tuesday in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League at Castle Lanes. Beere, 37, led off his 796 series with the 300 and followed with games of 251 and 245 to come up just short of his third 800 series.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Monday, Colette McNally rolled an women’s national honor series of 705 in the Miller Monday Night Classic League at River City Lanes in Waterford. McNally had a high game of 268.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.