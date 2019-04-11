Bowlers roll honor scores
Two bowlers in the Wednesday Niters League each rolled a national honor series at Castle Lanes Wednesday. Ryan Zagar, 25, had an 803 series (247-277-279), his 45th 800, and Jeff Coates, 53, rolled his first 800 with an 802 (277-299, 226).
At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, three women each had a 700 series, led by Jessica Storm, who came up just one pin short of her second 800 series with a 799 (250-259-290). Sue Daschner shot a 735 (246-279-210) and Mary Appenzeller shot a season-best 712 (237-230-245).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.