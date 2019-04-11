Try 3 months for $3

Bowlers roll honor scores

Two bowlers in the Wednesday Niters League each rolled a national honor series at Castle Lanes Wednesday. Ryan Zagar, 25, had an 803 series (247-277-279), his 45th 800, and Jeff Coates, 53, rolled his first 800 with an 802 (277-299, 226).

At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, three women each had a 700 series, led by Jessica Storm, who came up just one pin short of her second 800 series with a 799 (250-259-290). Sue Daschner shot a 735 (246-279-210) and Mary Appenzeller shot a season-best 712 (237-230-245).

