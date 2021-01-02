 Skip to main content
Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores
Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Taylor Melahn did it again Wednesday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, rolling a women's national honor series of 743 in the Tri-B Bowlers League. Melahn had games of 246-258-239.

Tuesday at Old Settler's Bowling Center in Union Grove, Georgette Albert rolled her second straight 700 in the Miller 64 Scratch League with games of 248-230-253 for a 731, her  fourth of the season.

Tuesday at Castle Lanes, Tyronn Dyess, 42, shot 269-299-268 for an 836 series, his 64th, in the Molson Coors League. 

Journal Times sports staff

