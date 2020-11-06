Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Jayden Callis found perfection on the lanes for the first time Thursday, rolling a 300 game during play in the Knights of Castle League. The right-hander, 19, had games of of 226-300-236 for a 762 series.

Wednesday, Tyronn Dyess, 42, had an 802 series, his 55th national honor series, in the Courtsmen League at Castle. He had games of 290-244-268.

In the Tri-B Bowlers League Wednesday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Jessica Storm had a 741 national honor series (high game 256) and Beau Biller had his first 300 game of the season, and fifth lifetime, to highlight a 763 series.

Journal Times sports staff

