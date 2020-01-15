Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores
Wednesday at Castle Lanes, two bowlers had honor scores. Zack Groth, 28, had a 299 game during a 734 series (224-299-211) in the Castle Courtsmen League, and Gabriel Rosales rolled a 298 game during a 727 series in the Wednesday Niters League.
Tuesday at Old Settler's Bowling Center in Union Grove, two bowlers had national honor scores in the Miller 64 Scratch League. Jim Wegner, a member of the Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame, rolled a 300 game during a 757 series, and Samantha Kelly had a 720 series.
Monday at Castle Lanes, Butch Smith, 66, rolled his fifth lifetime 300 game in the middle of a 734 series in the Royal Car Care Classic League. Smith had games of 253-300-181.
Monday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Kevin Clark rolled his second lifetime 800 series, an 826, on games of 300-268-258 in the Monday Night Majors League. The 300 was his second of the season.