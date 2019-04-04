Bowlers roll honor scores
Monday night was a good night at Castle Lanes, with two bowlers rolling national honor scores in the Castle Classic League.
Matt Siekert rolled a 300 on his way to a 763 series. Frankie Debartolo rolled a 300 and finished with a 731.
