Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers have been busy over the last week at Castle Lanes and Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington.

Dylan Shaffer tops the list with his first lifetime 300 game, rolled Tuesday in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League at Castle. Shaffer, 22, who holds an impressive 231 average, led off his 731 series with the 300 (300-210-221).

On Monday at Castle, Tyronn Dyess rolled his 63rd lifetime 800 series and 61st 300 game in the Thursday Morning K.K. League (bowling ahead because of the holiday). Dyess, 42, shot an 846 on games of 279-300-267.

Friday, in the Bowler’s Choice League at Castle, city record holder John Schroeder Sr. finally got back in the 800s again, rolling an 805 series. Schroeder, 47, had games of 248-298-259 for his 29th national honor series and first in more than three years. Also in the league, Kevin Moreno, 32, shot his first 800, an 804, and his second 300; he had games of 300-257-247.

Last Thursday at Castle, Terry Martini, 49, led off a 703 series with his eighth 300 game (300-213-190). Also in the league, Ricardo Rodriguez shot a 299 during a 682 series.

At Towne & Country Lanes, three bowlers each had a 300 game and one had a 700 over a two-day span. Last Thursday, in the Thursday Nite Businessmen League, Kelly Millard shot his second 300 of the season during a 760 series. In the Thursday Goose Classic League, Tyler Struebing rolled his first 300 of the season during a 696 series and Courtney Dutton had a 700 series for the second straight week with a 726 (259 high game). On Dec. 16, Nick Gort had his second 300 of the season and 17th lifetime during a 791 series in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League.

Journal Times sports staff

