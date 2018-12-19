Bowlers roll honor scores
Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington was the place to be Wednesday as three bowlers in two leagues recorded national honor scores.
In the High School League, Burlington freshman Nicklaus Glessing rolled his first 300 game in the middle of a lifetime-best 720 series. Glessing, 15, had games of 217, 300 and 203. In the Tri-B Bowlers League, Jamey Caldwell had his second 300 of the season to cap a 728 series (237-191-300) and Jessica Storm had a 706 series (267-234-205).
At Castle Lanes Wednesday, Gary Dady, 53, led off a 745 series in the Wednesday Niters League with his third 300 game (300-246-199) and Curt Fritz, 43, had a 299 game in the middle of a 661 series (167-299-195).
