Bowlers roll honor scores

Derek Quella had games of 278, 256 and 266 for a national honor series of 800 Saturday in the Castle Kings & Queens League at Castle Lanes. It was the first 800 series for the 31-year-old Quella, who averages 217 in the league.

Colette McNally bowled a national honor series of 700 in the Castle Saturday Movers Saturday. She had a high game of 236.

