Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bowlers roll honor scores

Several bowlers in Racine bowled honors scores in the last week and a half.

A week after his first 300 game in an adult league, Maguire Hansche rolled his first 800 series during the Thursday Mini Storm League Thursday at Castle Lanes in Racine. Hansche, 20, had games of 278-279-259 for an 812 series. On July 30, in the same league, he shot 300-239-228 for a 767 series.

Two other bowlers had honor scores in the league Thursday. Chris Gutierrez, 37, had an 816 series (278-279-259) and Shaunte Stills, 69, rolled his 12th lifetime 300 game with games of 300-190-196 for a 686 series.

On Aug. 4, in the Adult/Junior League at Castle, Brett Pinnecker, 45, stayed hot, rolling an 805 series on games of 247-300-258, and Katie Zwiefelhofer, 28, the head coach of the Carthage College women’s bowling team, had a 728 series on games of 246-279-203.

On July 31 at Castle, Stephanie Zagar rolled a 721 series (279-185-257), her third 700 series of the season, in the Masters of Summer League.

In the Thursday Mini Storm League July 30 at Castle, Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame members and longtime doubles partners Mike Vasey and Joe Crocco, both 53, shot honor scores. Vasey capped a 793 series (280-214-299) with a 299 game and Crocco led off a 779 series (300-230-249) with his 44th perfect game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0