Bowlers roll honor scores
Two bowlers in the Wednesday Storm Doubles League at Castle Lanes rolled national honor series. Jeff Beauchamp had an 804 series on games of 279, 267 and 258, and Kim Kenney had a 709 women's national honor series with a high game of 247.
Local golfers Brown, Roberts fare well
Connor Brown and Norah Roberts of Racine each finished in the top 25 for the top local finishes at the Wisconsin PGA Junior Championship, played Wednesday and Thursday at Brown Deer Park and Dretzka Park golf courses in Milwaukee.
Brown shot rounds of 78-75 for a 153 total to tie for 17th overall (tie for 16th among boys age 16-18) in the 195-player boys field. Roberts shot 89-84—173 to tie for 23rd overall (tied for 11th in girls 13-15) in the 62-player girls field.
Jacob Beckman of Middleton was the boys champion (71-72—143) and Jo Baranczyk of Green Bay was the girls champion (71-74—145).
