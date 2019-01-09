Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

Kimberly Enright rolled her second honor series of the season at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington in the Tuesday Nite Mixed league. She had games of 236-256-232 for a 724.

In the Miller 64 Scratch League at Old Settlers Bowling Center, Lauren Fischer rolled an honor series. She finished with a 724.

