Bowlers roll honor scores
Kimberly Enright rolled her second honor series of the season at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington in the Tuesday Nite Mixed league. She had games of 236-256-232 for a 724.
In the Miller 64 Scratch League at Old Settlers Bowling Center, Lauren Fischer rolled an honor series. She finished with a 724.
