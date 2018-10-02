Bowlers roll honor scores
Four bowlers at Castle Lanes had rolled honor scores over the weekend and on Monday.
In the Castle Classic League Monday night, Scott Radtke had his 34th 300 game in the middle of a 726 series. He led off with a 254 and finished with a 172. Also Monday at Castle, Brian Veto had a 298 game during a 770 series in the Castle Keglers.
In the Saturday Afternoon Movers League, Joann Galica and Colette McNally each rolled a women’s national honor series. Galica had games of 223, 230 and 288 — the last game was 100 pins over her average — and McNally had games of 255, 193 and 256 for a 704 series.
