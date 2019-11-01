{{featured_button_text}}

Bowlers roll honor scores

Alan Blome and Matt Burmeister rolled an honor score on Wednesday in the Wednesday Niters league at Castle Lanes. Blome, 37, rolled games of 203-300-243 for a 746 series. It was his 14th lifetime 300 game. Burmeister, 50, rolled games of 299-167-248 for a 714 series. Matt Siekert rolled an honor score on Monday in the Royal Car Care Classic league at Castle Lanes. Siekert, 34, rolled games of 215-300-233 for a 748 series. It was his fifth lifetime 300 game.

Two rolled for first lifetime 300s at Castle Lanes. James Ruffalo, 38, rolled games of 207-300-203 for a 710 series on Friday, Oct. 25 in the Castle.com league. And Stuart Nelson, 52, rolled games of 300-220-225 for a 745 series on Wednesday, Oct. 23 in the Wednesday Niters league.

