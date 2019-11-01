Bowlers roll honor scores
Alan Blome and Matt Burmeister rolled an honor score on Wednesday in the Wednesday Niters league at Castle Lanes. Blome, 37, rolled games of 203-300-243 for a 746 series. It was his 14th lifetime 300 game. Burmeister, 50, rolled games of 299-167-248 for a 714 series. Matt Siekert rolled an honor score on Monday in the Royal Car Care Classic league at Castle Lanes. Siekert, 34, rolled games of 215-300-233 for a 748 series. It was his fifth lifetime 300 game.
You have free articles remaining.
Two rolled for first lifetime 300s at Castle Lanes. James Ruffalo, 38, rolled games of 207-300-203 for a 710 series on Friday, Oct. 25 in the Castle.com league. And Stuart Nelson, 52, rolled games of 300-220-225 for a 745 series on Wednesday, Oct. 23 in the Wednesday Niters league.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.