Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Wednesday was a busy day on the lanes, with five bowlers rolling honor scores.

Ken Schwartz, a member of the Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame, doubled his pleasure with an 825 series that included a 299 game (279-299-247) in the Wednesday Niters League. For Schwartz, 54, it was his ninth 800 series. Also at Castle, Todd Sullivan rolled a 298 game during a 738 series in the Courtsmen League.

At The Lanes on 20 Wednesday, Kevin Molbeck shot a 300 game during a 727 series in the Big Ed’s Commercial League.

At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington Wednesday, Michael Scalf shot an 857 series (278-289-290), his second 800 of the season, in the Tri-B Bowlers League. Also in the league, Cotie Holbek continued his strong spring with his 14th 300 of the season (110th lifetime) during a 747 series.

Tuesday at Towne & Country, Josh Basso rolled a 299 game during a 757 series in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League.

Monday at Castle, Tyronn Dyess, 42, matched his lifetime totals of 800 series and 300 games at 66 each with an 813 series (279-266-268) in the Royal Car Care Classic League.