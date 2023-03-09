Bowlers roll honor scores
Here are national honor scores bowled in Racine County bowling centers over the last month:
February
FEB. 7: Steven Gerth, 299 game (780 series), Tuesday Night Mixed League, Towne & Country Lanes, Burlington.
FEB. 8: Tyronn Dyess, 816 series (279 high game), Wednesday Niters, Castle Lanes, Racine.
FEB. 9: Lyle Casey, 800 series (279 high game), Trestleboard, The Lanes on 20, Mount Pleasant; Lauren Fischer, 726 series (257 high game), Knights of Castle; Dalton Polzin, 300 game, Union Grove Men’s Commercial, Old Settler’s Bowling Center, Union Grove.
FEB. 10: Lennie Boresch Jr., 300 game (300-221-249–770), 109th 300, Bowler’s Choice, Castle; Don Cheever, 299 game (733 series), Angry Brothers Points, The Lanes.
FEB. 14: Nichole Haynes, 728 series (256-280-192; first 700), Tuesday Nite Rollers, Castle; Samantha Kelly, 709 series, Miller 64 Scratch, Old Settler’s.
FEB. 15: Tyler Suchomel, 299 game (669 series), Wednesday High School, Towne & Country.
FEB. 16: Elizabeth Kramer, 701 series, K&G Contractors Classic, Towne & Country.
FEB. 20: Matt Lunde, 813 series (299 high game) and Willie Freeman, 300 game (748 series), King of the Hill, The Lanes; Jessica Storm, 702 series (264 high game), Miller Monday Night Classic, River City Lanes, Waterford.
FEB. 21: Dylan Shaffer, 300 game (762 series), Teezers Veterans Appreciation, Castle.
FEB. 23: Brent Golabek, 300 game, K&G Contractors Classic, Towne & Country; Matt Remington, 298 game (780 series), Mike Corona, The Lanes; Terry France, 300 game, Union Grove Men’s Commercial, Old Settler’s.
FEB. 24: Kevin Helding, 300 game (300-232-224—756), first 300, Castlelanes.com, Castle; James Ruffalo, 299 game, Angry Brothers Points, The Lanes.
FEB. 27: Jason Frank, 839 series, 300 game (290-300-249), The League, Castle; Shane McNally, 700 series (242 high game) and Jeffrey Lunde, 299 game (729 series), King of the Hill, The Lanes; Tristan Albrecht, 814 series, 300 game, Miller Monday Night Classic, River City.
FEB. 28: Samantha Kelly, 708 series, Miller 64 Scratch, Old Settler’s.
March
MARCH 1: Taylor Holbek, 720 series, Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers, Towne & Country.
MARCH 6: Tyronn Dyess, 300 game (771 series), The League, Castle.