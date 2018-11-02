Bowlers roll honor scores
Castle Lanes was the place to be for national honor series Thursday and Friday.
Tyronn Dyess led the way, rolling an 805 series Thursday in the Bowler’s Choice League on games of 269, 258 and 278. It was his 43 rd 800 series. He set a city record with 15 800s last year.
Wednesday, Melissa Jansen rolled a 723 women’s national honor series in the Strikettes League on games of 216, 279 and 228, and in the Knights of Castle League, Lauren Fischer rolled a 709 series.
Wednesday at The Lanes, Roger Lofquist rolled a 299 game during a 694 series in the Trestleboard League.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.