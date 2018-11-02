Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

Castle Lanes was the place to be for national honor series Thursday and Friday.

Tyronn Dyess led the way, rolling an 805 series Thursday in the Bowler’s Choice League on games of 269, 258 and 278. It was his 43 rd 800 series. He set a city record with 15 800s last year.

Wednesday, Melissa Jansen rolled a 723 women’s national honor series in the Strikettes League on games of 216, 279 and 228, and in the Knights of Castle League, Lauren Fischer rolled a 709 series.

Wednesday at The Lanes, Roger Lofquist rolled a 299 game during a 694 series in the Trestleboard League.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments