Bowlers roll honor scores

It’s time to get you caught up on bowlers with national honor scores in league play over the last month.

A special note goes to Team Ahern for breaking the GRA USBC record for a four-person team.

The quartet of Joe Thoennes (280), Lauren Fischer (279), Jeff Floyd (265) and Adam Pron (258) combined for a 1,082 team game in the Miller 64 Scratch League at Old Settlers on Dec. 20.

Here are the honor scores:

January

JAN. 5: Jenny Sieker rolled a 721 series (234-254-233) in the Strikettes League at Castle Lanes in Racine.

JAN. 6: Mike Moran capped off a 733 series with a 300 game (223-210-300) in the Trestleboard League at The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant.

JAN. 9: Butch Schoenfuss, the proprietor of Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove, had a double honor with an 800 series and 299 game (223-299-278) in the Monday Night 3-Man League at Old Settler’s. Tyronn Dyess led off a 763 series with his 77th 300 game (300-227-236) in the Molson Coors Doubles League at Castle.

JAN. 10: Josh Basso rolled an 806 series (279 high game) in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington.

JAN. 11: Dyess added his 78th 300 game during a 795 series in the Wednesday Niters League at Castle. Cotie Holbek had bookend 300 games in an 838 series (300-238-300) and Jenny Wonders had a 754 series (276 high game), both in the Tri-B Bowlers League at Towne & Country.

JAN. 12: Dave Peterson had a 300 game in the Union Grove Men’s Commercial League at Old Settler’s.

JAN. 14: Mike Vasey, a Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame member, rolled a 300 game during a 740 series in the Every Other Week Saturday Couples League at The Lanes.

JAN. 16: Tyler Hirth (17th) and Sean Goree (third) had 300 games in the Molson Coors Doubles League at Castle. Hirth finished with a 723 series (219-300-204) and Goree had a 681 series (300-195-186). Ken Leasure had a 300 game in a 757 series (236-300-221) in the Monday Night Majors League at Towne & Country.

JAN. 18: Steven Gerth had a 300 game during a 767 series in the Tri-B Bowlers League at Towne & Country.

JAN. 19: Gerth had a double honor score with his second 300 in two days during an 837 series (300-258-279) in the K&G Contractors League at Towne & Country. RJ Mattie had a 298 game during a 680 series in the Trestleboard League at The Lanes.

JAN. 20: Chad Curley had a 299 game during a 764 series in the Castlelanes.com League.

JAN. 23: Dyess shot an 805 series (268-279-258), his 73rd 800 series, and Stephanie Schwartz had a 713 series (247 high game), both in the Molson Coors League at Castle. Later on, Jeffrey Beauchamp had a 300 game during a 731 series (238-193-300) in The League at Castle

JAN. 26: Alan Blome, the general manager at Castle, had a 299 game to open a 783 series (299-267-217) in the Knights of Castle League.

JAN. 28: Junior bowler Jason Boyce rolled a 299 game during a 691 series in the Castle Majors League.

JAN. 30: Zach Woelfel rolled a 300 game during a 794 series in the Miller Monday Night Classic League at River City Lanes in Waterford. Jason Frank had a 299 game during a 711 series (210-299-202) in The League at Castle.

February

FEB. 2: Brett Golabek and Ryan Kiedrowski had a 300 game in the K&G Contractors League at Towne & Country. Golabek had a 756 (218-238-300) and Kiedrowski had a 730 (300-216-214).

FEB. 3: Rebecca Welter had a 718 series (244 high game) in the Angry Brothers Points League at The Lanes. The series was 172 pins over her average for a USBC award. Jax Calverley had his fifth 300 game during a 778 series (215-263-300) in the Castlelanes.com League.

FEB. 4: David Peterson Sr. rolled his fifth 300 game to lead off a 731 series (300-237-194) in the Family & Friends Couples League at Castle.

FEB. 6: Brennan Rager had a 300 game during a 732 series in the King of the Hill League at The Lanes.

FEB. 8: To finish off the list, Dyess had his 74th national honor series, an 816 (279-279-258), in the Wednesday Niters League at Castle.