Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Last Friday was a big day at Castle Lanes as one veteran added to his honor series and perfect game collection, while two other bowlers had their first 300s. In the CastleLanes.com League, Al Zeitz Jr., 43, had his 126th 300 game and 83rd 800 series, with games of 300-268-239 for an 807. In the same league, Tyler Dile, 29, shot of 185-300-191—676 and Atwaan Williams, 40, shot 191-197-300—688, each rolling his first perfect game.

There were several other honor scores over the last couple weeks. Starting in Racine, Tyronn Dyess. 42, who has at least a dozen honor scores this season, had three more in the last week. He shot 300-231-224—755 in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League on Tuesday and 299-247-258—804 last Thursday morning. That gives him 67 800 series and 63 perfect games.

In the Castle Majors junior league Saturday, Stephanie Zagar shot a 706 series, and in the Family & Friends League on Jan. 9, Scott Zess, 50, shot games of 266-267-300 for a lifetime-best 833 series, his first 800 and fifth 300.

Last Friday, Andy Hornyak had a 298 game during a 684 series in the Friday Senior Handicap League at The Lanes on 20.